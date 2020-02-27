Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Linde PLC (ETR:LIN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €201.43 ($234.22).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Independent Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €189.60 ($220.47) on Thursday. Linde has a 12-month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12-month high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €193.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €182.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

