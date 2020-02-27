Line Corp (NYSE:LN) Short Interest Down 25.5% in February

Line Corp (NYSE:LN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the January 30th total of 364,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of LN traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.80. 63,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81. Line has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Line by 76.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Line by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 133,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Line by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Line by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Line by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 105,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Line from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,777.50.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and life and financial services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia. It operates through two segments, Core Business and Strategic Business. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enables users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services.

