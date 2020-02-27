Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) Short Interest Down 21.7% in February

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 877,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.39. 809,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.39. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.