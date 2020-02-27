LiquidApps Price Down 19.8% Over Last Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $6.48 million and approximately $100,874.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Token Profile

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,173,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,257,513 tokens. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

