Litecoin Plus (LCP) Price Up 55.2% This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 20% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 55.2% higher against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $133,679.00 and approximately $256.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0492 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,425.27 or 2.18878502 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,719,311 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

