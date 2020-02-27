Litecred Market Capitalization Reaches $13,303.00 (LTCR)

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Litecred has a market capitalization of $13,303.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecred has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Litecred coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00987493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042587 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00014029 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00202920 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001954 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00324571 BTC.

Litecred Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

Litecred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecred using one of the exchanges listed above.

