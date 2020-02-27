LiteDoge (LDOGE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 27th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $189,709.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

