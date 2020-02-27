LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.

NASDAQ LIVN traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

