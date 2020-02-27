LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Announces Earnings Results

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. LivaNova updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.10 to $3.30 EPS.
NASDAQ LIVN traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.51. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.