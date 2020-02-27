LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $99.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total transaction of $75,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,390 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

