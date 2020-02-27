LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of LIVN opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $99.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

