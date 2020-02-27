LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.71.
Shares of LIVN opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $99.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day moving average is $75.51.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total transaction of $83,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,199.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $227,390. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
