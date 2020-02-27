LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $347,134.48 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $347,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LPSN traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,658,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,396. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 1.82. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $45.21.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

