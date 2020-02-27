LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) is Granite Investment Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares during the quarter. LivePerson accounts for 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of LivePerson worth $32,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in LivePerson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,123 shares of company stock worth $2,102,520 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

LivePerson stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 32.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

