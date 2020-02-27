Lobstex Market Cap Reaches $369,611.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $369,611.00 and approximately $126,624.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00349258 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010020 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027016 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000167 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000991 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,681,455 coins and its circulating supply is 18,681,443 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

