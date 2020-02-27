LockTrip (LOC) Market Capitalization Hits $6.00 Million

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $6.00 million and $6,265.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00004541 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Mercatox, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021710 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003842 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, YoBit, Bancor Network, Fatbtc and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

