Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 17,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $765,012.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 749,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,191,232.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,349 shares of company stock worth $5,659,001. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

LOGI stock opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $35.70 and a 12 month high of $48.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

