LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOGM shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

LOGM stock opened at $85.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. LogMeIn has a 52 week low of $62.02 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -293.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $322.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. LogMeIn’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that LogMeIn will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

