Loki (LOKI) Hits Market Cap of $14.45 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Loki has a total market cap of $14.45 million and $41,264.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00003565 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,794.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.81 or 0.02588307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $322.38 or 0.03662693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00701837 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00796279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00087615 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00602631 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,145,418 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

