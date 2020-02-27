Loopring Price Tops $0.0367 (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0367 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, IDAX and Bithumb. Loopring has a market cap of $36.85 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,005,077,999 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, Bitbns, Gate.io, DragonEX, AirSwap, Binance, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, IDAX, Upbit, Tokenomy, CoinExchange and Bithumb. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

