Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,130 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Cheryl Miller sold 4,331 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $216,420.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,675.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,291.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,755 shares of company stock valued at $20,036,688. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $53.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.04.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AN shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

