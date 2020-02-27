Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 8,388 Shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,622,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $14,856,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $12,335,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $9,659,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Aaron’s stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,132. Aaron’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.24.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

