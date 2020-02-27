Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Kimball International Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kimball International worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimball International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 745,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kimball International by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 517,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 192,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kimball International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kimball International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBAL traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.74. 1,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Kimball International Inc has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KBAL shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.