Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.15% of Re/Max worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max in the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Re/Max stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.19. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

