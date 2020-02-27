Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Makes New Investment in MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 56.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 78.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

NYSE MD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. MEDNAX Inc has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $905.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.85 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MD. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.