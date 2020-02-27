Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.26. 379,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,333,232. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.68. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 3,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

