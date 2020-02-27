LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LRAD in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in LRAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,067. The company has a market cap of $101.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46. LRAD has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LRAD will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

