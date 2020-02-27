LRM Coin (LRM) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One LRM Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, CryptoBridge and Graviex. LRM Coin has a market cap of $979.00 and $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LRM Coin has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LRM Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.02574085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00215362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00127041 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin Profile

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin.

LRM Coin Coin Trading

LRM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Escodex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LRM Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LRM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LRM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.