LSV Asset Management Acquires 18,900 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.32% of Timken worth $98,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,294,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,168,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Timken by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,134,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,177,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Timken by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,506,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Timken by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 439,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,769,000 after acquiring an additional 124,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Timken by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of Timken stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 1,046,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $37.74 and a 1-year high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,584,287 in the last ninety days. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

