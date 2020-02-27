LSV Asset Management Cuts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,501,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,944 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.24% of Starwood Property Trust worth $87,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,179,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,648,000 after purchasing an additional 129,176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,159,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 67,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 753,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after purchasing an additional 208,128 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.