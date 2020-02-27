LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.56% of CDK Global worth $103,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 73.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $52,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.67. 525,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,509. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. CDK Global Inc has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

