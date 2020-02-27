LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,748,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,365 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.64% of Cna Financial worth $78,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cna Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cna Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. increased its position in Cna Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 354,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cna Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cna Financial by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on Cna Financial to $53.50 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

NYSE CNA traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $42.77. 441,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,110. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Cna Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $42.28 and a 12 month high of $51.30.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $225,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

