LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,139,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.53% of Chemours worth $74,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 33,696 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 423.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,905,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Chemours from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CC traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. 4,838,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,223. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.59. Chemours Co has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

