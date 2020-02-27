LSV Asset Management Grows Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.81% of Group 1 Automotive worth $89,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPI stock traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.93. 285,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,980. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.77 and a 1 year high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

GPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,308.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,156,850. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

