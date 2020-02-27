LSV Asset Management Has $109.10 Million Stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,762,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,259 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.97% of Amc Networks worth $109,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Amc Networks by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of AMCX traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,333,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $785.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 106.13% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amc Networks Inc will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

