LSV Asset Management Has $74.64 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,501 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 116,099 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.88% of F5 Networks worth $74,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

F5 Networks stock traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.80. The company had a trading volume of 910,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,783. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $121.19 and a one year high of $171.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.25 and a 200 day moving average of $136.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total transaction of $89,317.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,871.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,009 shares of company stock worth $732,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.