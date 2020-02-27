LSV Asset Management Has $75.12 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.25% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $75,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of PEG traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,696,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,563. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.01. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.26%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $96,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

