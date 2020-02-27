LSV Asset Management Has $78.74 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,993,023 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,618 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.52% of Toll Brothers worth $78,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

TOL stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,328,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,456. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06. Toll Brothers Inc has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

