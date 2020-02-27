LSV Asset Management Has $91.35 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,826 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,826 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.39% of Ciena worth $91,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Ciena during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.23.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $210,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,742,648. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.97. 1,908,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

