LSV Asset Management Has $92.10 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,027,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Republic Services worth $92,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,889.2% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $5.56 on Thursday, reaching $91.34. 1,920,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,455. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.69 and its 200-day moving average is $89.82. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.20.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

