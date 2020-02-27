LSV Asset Management Has $97.63 Million Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,864 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.33% of Steel Dynamics worth $97,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,179. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Longbow Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

