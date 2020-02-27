LSV Asset Management Has $99.54 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,606,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,779 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.09% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $99,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, November 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.07.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.