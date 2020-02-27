LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,477,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.66% of Winnebago Industries worth $78,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.60. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $63.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

