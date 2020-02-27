LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,847,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.87% of CNO Financial Group worth $106,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,808,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 559,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet raised CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

CNO stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.53. 2,585,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,762. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.25. CNO Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $20.93.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 10.19%. Research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

