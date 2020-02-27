LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,880,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,193 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.08% of Sanmina worth $98,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sanmina by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sanmina by 1,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 147,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 15,080.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 137,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,015. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.75. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SANM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

