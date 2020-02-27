LSV Asset Management Purchases 345,245 Shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,303,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,245 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.51% of Trinity Industries worth $95,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 184.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,003,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after purchasing an additional 650,660 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,322,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 239,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,968,000. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.47. 1,707,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,347. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.15. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 2.09.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

TRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze purchased 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $2,535,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze purchased 83,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $1,756,529.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 881,948 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

