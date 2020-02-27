LSV Asset Management Purchases 406,182 Shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,182 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.11% of PVH worth $85,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. FMR LLC raised its position in PVH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter worth $134,185,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in PVH by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 386,483 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 195,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $73.06. 1,697,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.17%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on PVH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.60.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

