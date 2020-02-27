LSV Asset Management Purchases 4,358,700 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,972,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,358,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.65% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $91,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

NYSE:MFA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.30. The company had a trading volume of 10,230,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,282. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.50. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $8.09.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.90%.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About MFA FINL INC/SH

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

