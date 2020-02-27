LSV Asset Management Purchases 6,210 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.37% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $104,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $7,426,200. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

NYSE:RCL traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,762,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,689. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.97. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.70%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

