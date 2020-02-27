LSV Asset Management Purchases 704,131 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,409,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 704,131 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.48% of Brixmor Property Group worth $95,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,263.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Shares of BRX traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $16.85 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.69%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $160,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,368 shares of company stock valued at $570,846. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

