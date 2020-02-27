LSV Asset Management Purchases 93,100 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,254,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.38% of BankUnited worth $82,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 409.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,297. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $37.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $223.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.