LSV Asset Management Raises Stock Holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.96% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $75,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CIM. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

NYSE:CIM traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 5,084,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,927. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a fifty-two week low of $18.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

